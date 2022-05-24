Statements made by the prime ministers of Macedonia and Bulgaria, Dimitar Kovacevski and Kiril Petkov, followign their meeting in Rome, show that there was no progress in their talks.
The Government issued a statement describing the meeting as “constructive and open” to cover political issues and the global economic crisis.
The meeting was used to discuss the need to continue dialogue to unblock the process of opening Macedonia’s EU accession talks. Prime Minister Kovacevski told Prime Minister Petkov that the biggest gain for both countries would be to unlock this process with solutions based on European values, the statement reads.
