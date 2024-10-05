Gordana Dimitrieska-Kochoska, the minister of finance, stated on Friday that she did not think the national debt would decrease this year and that, based on predictions, it would remain at 66 percent.

This is the highest quantity that is anticipated. It is not going to go down this year, in my opinion. We are developing a new understanding of the economy and how to grow it through investments and faster economic expansion. Naturally, there will be a gradual consolidation of the public debt, Minister Dimitrieska-Kochoska stated to media in Shtip.

Regarding the Power Plants of North Macedonia (ESM) debt, the FinMin stated that money will not be set aside in the upcoming budget for this reason in the hopes of reaching a deal with local banks to service the debt, which now stands at more than EUR 100 million.