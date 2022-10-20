It will not be possible to use public city transport services in Skopje today after the trade unions of the Public Transport Company (JSP) announced yesterday that the buses will not run from 04:30 am. The problem with the unpaid salaries of the employees of the JSP yesterday was also the topic of the extraordinary session of the Council of the City of Skopje, where late in the afternoon an initiative was passed, which requested the mayor of the City of Skopje to submit a decision on the redistribution of funds to pay salaries.

The trade unions told MIA yesterday that the mayor Danela Arsovska will have to make such a decision today, because, according to them, Friday is too late. The next session of the Council is scheduled for Friday at 2 pm, but there is a possibility that an extraordinary session of the City Council will be called today if the decision is delivered.

The union representatives left the Council session yesterday, outraged that there was no agreement on their demands.