Government officials, US Ambassador Angela Aggeler and representative of the Bechtel construction company attended a ceremony today to mark the beginning of work to expand the Tetovo – Gostivar highway.

This section is part of the major – and highly dubious – contract to build highways on the east – west corridor 8 through Macedonia worth at least 1.3 billion EUR. The Government representatives did not allow the press to ask questions – apparently fearful from discussing the scandalous allegations involving the no-bid contract and the consortium that was selected to conduct the oversight.