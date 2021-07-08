VMRO-DPMNE MP Gordana Siljanovska Davkova says that the party’s Resolution is completely opposite to that of the Bulgarian Academy or the Bulgarian politicians.

The Resolution is not aimed at Bulgaria and at criticizing the Bulgarian government or the Bulgarian positions, maybe then such a document would be called a declaration. Because declarations usually regulate external issues. This Resolution is a positive thing, because all the things that were confirmed and affirmed by the Macedonian Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Ss. Cyril and Methodius University and the Macedonian Orthodox Church are a fact, she said on the “Zaspij ako mozes” show.

Siljanovska Davkova added that the Resolution does not offend or hurt anyone. This Resolution affirms generally known national values.