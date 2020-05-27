We should not try to find logic in the measures taken by the government, because it simply does not exist, the Secretary General of VMRO-DPMNE Igor Janusev said late Wednesday on the “Zaspij ako mozes” show.

Every day we have either a constant or an increase in numbers, today we had three deaths. Delayed measures, insufficient, a large part of the protective equipment was made by the citizens themselves and donated, like the guys who did it with the 3D printers. Unfortunately, Filipce, together with the SDSM government of Zaev and Spasovski, convinced us that thy were doing everything they could. For a month now, no one has mentioned the ventilators. What happened with the ventilators? They were being procured, they were here, on the way, should have arrived in a day or two… Unfortunately, here this crisis “ended”, and we did not get any ventilators, said Janusev.

He reiterated that this is by far the most incompetent government with the most incompetent people in the history of Macedonia.