A shipment of 167 kilograms of marijuana was intercepted at the Gevgelija border crossing between Macedonia and Greece.

A 37 year old citizen of Macedonia was trying to smuggle the drugs to Greece hiding them in his truck. The man was also carrying a gun. He was found out by a trained dog.

Under Zaev, Macedonia has become a major source country of illegal marijuana. Zaev’s cronies and family members are opening up marijuana farms, ostensibly for cannabis oil extraction, but they are reportedly being used to produce drugs for the European black market.