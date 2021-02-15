We call on the Macedonian government, instead of banning the use of the name “Macedonia”, to support the free expression of Macedonian citizens, and to further encourage the use of the name “Macedonia” because it is our centuries-old inherited historical name. Any ban is unacceptable and will cause strong reactions among the Macedonian people, said the Central Council of Macedonians in Berlin, which represents the Macedonian community in Germany.

In a written reaction to “Plusinfo”, they react strongly to the information in the public that the names “Macedonia” or “Macedonian” are disputed during the registration of associations or companies in Macedonia, it is said.