Goce Delcev’s vision becomes a bridge that connects us with other nations in a joint effort for a united Europe, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev wrote on Facebook on the occasion of Goce Delcev’s 148th birth anniversary.

“Today, February 4, the day of the Goce Delcev’s birth, we remember and glorify one of the most striking heroes of the Macedonian statehood. With his dedicated struggle and revolutionary activity, Delcev embodied the ideals of freedom and social justice that today are deeply rooted in our statehood tradition. His vision today becomes a bridge that connects us with other nations in our joint efforts for a united Europe”, Zaev wrote.

I am convinced, says Zaev, that Delcev and the revolutionaries of that period are proud of our achievement today when we made our country a NATO member and when we are a step away from being invited to start negotiations with the European Union.