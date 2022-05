The powerful DUI party boss in Ohrid Nefi Useini, who faces charges for assault and unlawful construction, was the host of Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi during his tour of the city today.

Bekteshi came to Ohrid to announce that the Government will relax its policies and will allow businesses in tourist areas to open even on Sundays. During his visit, Bekteshi came to Useini’s pizza restaurant, which he built without a permit.