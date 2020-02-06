Agim Krasniqi, a notorious Albanian guerrilla commander from the village of Kondovo near Skopje, who threatened to shell the capital after the 2001 civil war, has fled from prison. Krasniqi was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2008 for obstructing the elections in Kondovo, and was serving out his sentence in the prison in Stip.

Since 2017, as part of the new approach the SDSM party took toward Albanian guerrillas, Krasniqi was allowed weekend home stays. He went home this weekend, but didn’t return to prison.