The Healthcare Ministry took a novel approach to fighting the coronavirus epidemic. Today it announced that there will be no recommendations for new restrictive measures because “the virus is already spread out too far”.

Epidemiologists believe that there is widespread infection across the entire country. Still, there are spare beds in all hospitals, the Ministry said after Minister Venko Filipce held a meeting with the heads of the Covid clinics and the head of the Infectious Diseases Committee.

Macedonia currently has a strict mask mandate, but very lax restrictions regarding the hospitality industry and the shopping malls, as well as a lax overnight curfew (between 22h and 5h). The infection rate is among the worst since the epidemic started as is the death rate.

The Infectious Diseases Committee will hold a meeting next week, and the statement issued today means that new measures are unlikely in the meantime.