Regarding the census, the former director of the State Statistical Office Blagica Novkovska said on the “Triling” show on TV 24 that the census is a well-thought-out manipulation, there are no criteria for who will be the close people in the methodology, and neighbors cannot provide personal information for the persons subject to the census, and say she expects the census to be stopped.

Regarding those dilemmas who can provide data for others, to my knowledge I do not know where they provide data on family members, persons who are not family members, as an illustration to mention in the methodology there is a common question asked to female children over 11 years old, how many live children did they have, did they have any deceased children, which neighbors know that intimate data?, Novkovska asked.

She says that the law and the methodology have many contradictions, there is no criterion for “who knows best” the people who will be subject to the census.