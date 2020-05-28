The way in which the National Security Agency (NSA) was formed and the non-elimination of the mediating role of the NSA in monitoring communications shows that security system reforms are merely public deception, not real reforms in line with essential EU requirements, which were a prerequisite for the start of negotiations with the Union and the demands of the citizens for democratic and transparent security institutions, Minister of Interior Nake Culev said at Thursday’s press conference.

Culev called on the competent Public Prosecutor’s Office to investigate this serious case and upon receipt of information to determine possible responsibility for non-implementation of the law and to determine, as he said, what is the responsibility of the former leadership of the Ministry of Interior and the current leadership of NSA and OTA in the whole situation.

With a view to overcoming the stated situation, Minister Culev sent a written act to the director of OTA requesting them to act in accordance with the law as soon as possible. During the day, he announced, he would send information to the government detailing the problem.