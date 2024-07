The number of abortions performed at the Gynecology Clinic in Skopje tripled in 2023 compared to 2020.

The numbers grew from 324 in 2020 to 1,133 in 2023, and double only from 2022 to 2023. The youngest patient that underwent this procedure was 13.

Doctor Gligor Tofoski warns that each year, about 100 girls under 20 have an abortion. He adds that out of the total pregnancies, 4.2 percent are of girls under 20.