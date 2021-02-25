The number of total registered coronavirus infections in Macedonia surpassed 100,000 this week. The epidemic has quieted down from the autumn and winter highs, but the fast spreading new British strain is beginning to push the number of patients higher again.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths surpassed 3,000 earlier this month.

The country is lagging badly in vaccinations. So far only 1,500 medical workers have received the first dose of the vaccine – courtesy of Serbia which donated a total of 8,000 Pfizer vaccines. A larger Chinese produced quantity was announced to arrive by the end of the month, but several prior such announcements failed to materialize.