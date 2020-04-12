The Healthcare Ministry informed that there are 68 newly diagnosed coronavirus cases in Macedonia, based on 404 tests.

Most of the new cases were reported in Kumanovo (18), Skopje (15), Prilep (14) and Struga (10). The total has increased to 828 patients.

There are 69 patients treated at the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje, eight of them on mechanical ventilation. The “8th of September” hospital admitted nine new patients and now has 31, six of whom are on mechanical ventilation.