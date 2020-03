The number of coronavirus patients in Macedonia has grown over 200. The Healthcare Ministry informed that there are 24 newly diagnosed cases over the past day, and the total is now 201.

The new cases were mostly in the capital Skopje – 15, followed by Kumanovo, Debar, Ohrid, Stip and Tetovo – which had its first Covid – 19 case.

A total of three people have died from the epidemic so far, and three have been discharged after beating the virus.