29 new coronavirus cases have been registered in the country by 12 pm, increasing the number of total number cases to 114.

New cases per city: Skopje (22), Stip (3), Debar (2), Kumanovo (1) and Ohrid (1).

According to the place of residence, so far cases of COVID-19 have been registered in: Skopje (65), Debar (36), Stip (7), Kavadarci (2), Ohrid (2), Gostivar (1), Kumanovo (1).

24 patients are currently hospitalized at the Infectious Diseases Clinic. 7 patients receive continuous oxygen therapy, 11 are already in stable – good health condition. Tomorrow, after 14 days of diagnosis, 6 patients will take a control test. 5 of them are in good condition, and the condition of the critical patient remains unchanged and is still on ventilator. Patients undergoing home treatment are in constant contact with doctors, Health Minister Venko Filipce said.