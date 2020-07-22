The number of Covid-19 cases will reach 10,000, while motorcycle rides are more important to Zoran Zaev. His party is the cluster that caused the new wave that has been going on since the end of May. The pandemic had just subsided, and Zoran Zaev and his party, through the systematic bribery on the ground during the curfew, rapidly spread the virus. Macedonia is a record holder in the region and a black spot in Europe, VMRO-DPMNE said on Wednesday.

With SDSM in power, the situation would become even worse. They did not deal with the first wave and a second wave happened to them in the middle of summer. A possible third wave with SDSM in power would have catastrophic consequences for the life and health of the citizens, but also for the economy. SDSM did not pursue professional policies, but political profiteering. The citizens and the economy have been suffering for half a year because of SDSM, that should stop, says VMRO-DPMNE.