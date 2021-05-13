Out of 2,598 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 123 new cases were registered, 3,803 patients have recovered and 17 passed away, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Out of the total number of recovered, 3,564 were reported as positive for the virus in the period 01.01-31.03.2021. These are persons who have not been registered as recovered to the IPH, and where 20 days have passed since they got a positive test result.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 154,494 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 143,069 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 5,168. At the moment, there are 6,257 active cases across the country.