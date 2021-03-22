The number of Macedonian emigrants who registered in the census surpassed 121,000. Macedonian citizens who live abroad are registering online, through a web site set up by the State Statistics Bureau, and have until April 21 to input their data.

Turnout is far stronger in the Albanian diaspora in Western Europe, amid major mobilization by the Albanian parties and organizations. Australia, Canada and other areas with mainly ethnic Macedonian emigrants are largely boycotting the process in revolt against the Zaev regime.