A total of 17,623 citizens were vaccinated yesterday – of them, 13,275 received the first dose. Interest in vaccination is growing as the number of active cases is spiking, and as the Government introduced strict restrictions, banning unvaccinated citizens from entering shopping malls, restaurants and cafes.

The number of fully vaccinated citizens approaches 500,000 – which is between a third and a quarter of the total population. Additionally, some 140,000 have received the first dose of the vaccine.