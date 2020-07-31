The number of high school students dropped by 23.6 percent in ten years, a report by the State Statistics Bureau found.

According to the report, there were 94,387 high school students in 2008. This number dropped to 86,936 in 2013 and by the 2018-2019 school year it was down to 72,123. This is a net decline of over 22,000 students, largely due to mass emigration of young families with children and the reduced birth rate.

Similar trends were noted in elementary education. There were 217,685 elementary school pupils in 2008 – this dropped to 192,152 in 2013 and is now down to 189,236. The number of elementary schools was also reduced by 10 – from 1,052 in 2013 to 1,042 now.

Despite this, the number of elementary and high school teachers grows steadily. The former category grew from 16,249 in 2008 to 18,580 today. The high schools employed 6,720 teachers in 2008 and 7,597 today, and the number of high schools grew from 114 in 2008 to 138 now.