Today’s worrying numbers do not worry the SDSM leadership, so they continue to talk only about elections. Although we have a daily rise in the number of infections and deaths, today interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and Deputy Prime Minister Radmila Sekerinska said that elections must be held on July 5.

Spasovski says elections must take place 22 days after the state of emergency ends. The question arises as to how can he know what the situation will be in two weeks and whether President Pendarovski may not extend the state of emergency.

Today, Spasovski from his native Kumanovo tried to explain in an ironic way that if people can go to restaurants and shops, they can also go to the polls.

The defense minister is concerned that citizens will not be able to go on vacation if the elections are held during the summer, although many will not go anywhere due to poor financial situation.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that the vice president of SDSM, Muhamed Zekiri, informed that he tested positive for the coronavirus and that he will be in isolation. He is on the list of MPs and the question is how he will be among the citizens during the election campaign.

For now, Zaev remains alone in the position for snap elections, after today DUI reiterated that the elections date should be agreed by consensus.