What could be expected from the census came true. Macedonia has a population of just over 1.8 million, although many citizens remained uncounted because the census takers simply did not visit their home.

But when one looks at the number of counted citizens, one cannot help but make a comparison with the Voters’ List. In almost all elections, it has over one million and eight hundred thousand voters. But, because Macedonia is a country of miracles, it turns out that every citizen, whether a baby or a minor, votes in the elections.

If it is known that the number of primary school students is around 120,000 and that of high school students around 80,000, then it turns out that there are 200,000 more voters than residents in Macedonia.

The director of the Statistical Office, Apostol Simovski, told “Republika” that no comparisons can be made.

The voters’ list has nothing to do with the number of inhabitants. I do not see anything strange that the numbers are similar. The number of minors should also be deducted. The voters’ list is related to the register of citizens, explains Simovski.

What is striking when you see the number of 1,832,696 counted citizens is the main trump card of SDSM when it was in opposition that during the regime 500,000 citizens emigrated from the country. Emigration was the main topic of the elections in 2017 and shoes that symbolized the emigrants were left in front of the government as a sign of protest.

The numbers show that this is not true and that the citizens move only when SDSM is in opposition, but also that they do not return when the party is in power.

Many citizens, especially those living in buildings that do not yet have property certificates, complained that they were not counted and that the census takers did not knock on their door at all.

Simovski claims they have not noticed such cases.