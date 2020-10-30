The number of newly infected patients approached a 1,000 today for the first time in the epidemic. Out of 2,748 tests, 934 came back positive.

The new cases were reported in Skopje (420), Veles (82), Prilep (61), Tetovo (58), Bitola (33) and Kumanovo (35). The results put the total number of infections from the start of the epidemic over 30,000 – at 30,488. The number of active cases currently stands at 9,058 – about half of them in Skopje, with Tetovo at 507, Prilep at 449 and Kumanovo and 379.

Five deaths were reported over the past 24 hours: three patients from Skopje, aged 58, 68 and 75 and two patients from Prilep – aged 73 and 78. The death toll is currently at 982.

The two main clinics in Skopje who care for the most severe cases of Covid-19 admitted 21 patients and currently care for 215 – two of them on mechanical ventilation and 113 receiving supplemental oxygen. The Kozle clinic in Skopje treats 12 children and 18 adults. The regional center in Bitola has 67 patients and the one in Stip – 51. There are 315 patients treated in Covid-19 wards in general hospitals across the country