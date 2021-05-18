The number of coronavirus positive patients and those with Covid-19 symptoms dropped below 500 and now stands at 467. The major Third Wave of the illness which began in March is now abating, with daily infections in double digits and the number of active cases is under 4,000 after reaching 15,000 at the peak of the wave.

Of the 467 patients, about 200 are treated in the clinics in the capital Skopje where the most serious cases are treated, while the rest are in general hospitals across the country. Twelve new patients were admitted in Skopje over the past 24 hours, and currently the two main clinics in the city treat 147 patients.