Vaccination against COVID-19 is taking place uninterrupted across Macedonia. A total of 722,578 citizens have been vaccinated so far. During the weekend, 18,292 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 nationwide. Of them, 9,240 received their first vaccine dose, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry of Health’s latest figures show that 52 percent of the population over 40 and 28 percent of the population between 18 and 39 have received at least one vaccine dose.

Walk-in vaccinations are available at vaccination points nationwide, while parents of children over 12 can get their children’s vaccination appointments at vakcinacija.mk.

Dr. Igor Nikolov in an interview with “Republika” explained how it is possible to have rise in the number of infections and have increasing number of vaccinations at the same time.