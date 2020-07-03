Of 1,454 tests conducted in the past 24 hours in Macedonia, 165 new COVID-19 cases were registered, including 71 in Skopje.

The capital is followed by Kumanovo (15), Debar (1), Shtip (10), Prilep (5), Tetovo (20), Struga (3), Veles (1), Bitola (3), Ohrid (10), Gostivar (14), Probistip (4), Makedonski Brod (1), Kicevo (2), and Resen (5), the Health Ministry said Friday.

The Institute of Public Health on Friday registered 128 patients who have recovered.

Seven people died of coronavirus-related complications, including two patients from Skopje, two from Kumanovo, one from Struga, one each from Kocani and Negotino.

A total of 6,787 cases have been registered in Macedonia since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic.

2,876 people have recovered.

Death toll has climbed to 328.

The number of active cases in the country totals to 3,583. Most of the cases are registered in Skopje – 1,983.