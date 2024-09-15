The SDS-DUI Government devastated our healthcare as their officials were rigging procurement contracts, accuses VMRO-DPMNE in a statement, pointing to audits of the public healthcare system that are being conducted.

Audits are showing numerous irregularities in the work of the public healthcare institutions, including purchases of drugs that were not approved by the Healthcare Fund. This includes the hospitals in Gostivar, Struga, Debar, Strumica and a number of clinics in Skopje. The audits also show that employees were paid overtime bonuses without basis for it, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement, warning that all irregularities will be fully investigated.