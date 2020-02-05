A nurse in the Tetovo hospital was threatened with a gun yesterday, when she tried to charge a family from the village of Bogovinje for the services.

A 24 year old man and his father attacked the nurse, with the man pulling a gun on her. The reason was that his wife was treated at the gynecological department in the hospital and the nurse asked him to pay the bill. Both attackers were detained and a gas fired pistol was seized.

Public healthcare in Macedonia is facing an unprecedented series of attacks on doctors and nurses, most often by angry patients, and the situation prompted a rare protest last year.