Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that obesity was a contributing factor in the death of the the 31 year patient with Covid-19.
He is the youngest coronavirus patient to die so far in Macedonia, and Filipce described his situation as exceptionally bad, with collapsed lungs.
It is the worst form of deterioration described in medical literature, with a sudden onset, sudden drop of blood saturation. He was placed on a respirator right away but had internal bleeding and the lungs collapsed, Filipce said.
