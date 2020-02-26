Macedonia observes Tuesday 16 years from the death of President Boris Trajkovski, who was killed in a plane crash in Rotimlja near Mostar, Bosnia-Herzegovina.

A delegation of the Government of the Republic of Macedonia composed of Minister in charge of diaspora Edmond Ademi, Foreign Minister Elvin Hasan and Deputy Minister of Culture Vladimir Lazovski are traveling to Rotimlja, Bosnia-Herzegovina at the observance of the 15th anniversary from President Trajkovski’s death. Representatives of the Government of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the City of Mostar are also expected to attend.

A government delegation led by Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski, along with Minister of Education and Science Arbr Ademi and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Trajan Dimkovski will lay flowers at Trajkovski’s grave in Skopje.

Joining the observance will be a government delegation composed of Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski, Deputy Minister of Education and Science Elizabeta Naumovska and Kiril Partalov, State Secretary in the Ministry of Local Self-Government.