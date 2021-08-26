October 17th marks the beginning of the end of the political careers of Zaev and Filipce, the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party said in a press release, alluding to the date when local elections take place. The party blames the two most prominent officials of the Zaev regime with incompetence and corruption in their management of the coronavirus epidemic.

The vaccination public relations campaign worth 300,000 EUR uses pictures bought for 20 EUR. These money could have been better spent buying oxygen for the hospitals. It’s time for change and a new approach. The beginning of the end of politicians like Zaev and Filipce is on October 17th, the opposition party said in a press release.