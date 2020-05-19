Of the 908 tests as part of the kindergarten staff screening in Bitola, Skopje and Veles, only one staffer tested positive for COVID-19 in Bitola.

Out of the tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 203 tests are part of the screening carried out in kindergartens in Veles and Skopje. They all came back negative.

The COVID-19 screening, which kicked off on May 13, covers nearly 2,000 employees. It is being done as part of the process to prepare a work protocol for the kindergartens before they are reopened.