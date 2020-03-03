The defense in the “Violence in the Municipality of Centar” case filed Tuesday a motion to judge Dusan Josifov in which they dispute the hiring of an expert from Serbia who analyzed the conversations between Mile Janakieski, Nikola Gruevski and Orce Kamcev.

The defense asks why the then Special Public Prosecutor’s Office decided to hire an expert from Serbia, which is contrary to Article 236, paragraph 1 of the Law on Criminal Procedure, according to which only experts from Macedonia can perform the expertise.

They, therefore, ask the Court the two CDs to be examined by licensed forensic experts from Macedonia, submitting a list of 12 forensic experts.

Despite the defense’s indication, judge Josifov today allowed him to elaborate on the manner he examined the materials he received from the prosecution.

Jovicic explained that he did not know whether the CDs were original or a copy and that he did not go into when they were created. But he acknowledged that such analysis by other people is possible.

There is software that can modify the voices, explained the expert from Serbia.

He explained that his specialty is identifying voices and not when conversations were created.