Ninety-six people lost their lives this week alone. In the grim statistics officially published by the Ministry of Health, according to the data from the Institute of Public Health, many were under 50 years old.

Of the 37 registered deaths on Monday, three patients were under the age of 50, a patient from Debar (aged 43), a patient from Prilep (aged 42), and the youngest one from Kicevo (aged 37).

A total of 45 patients died due to Covid-19 complications on Tuesday, and among them the youngest was a patient from Skopje aged 32.

In today’s report, among the patients who died was a 47-year-old man from Skopje and 32-year-old man from Kumanovo.