The Minister of Defense Radmila Sekerinska informed that the officer who contracted an African strain of the coronavirus while on mission has arrived in Skopje early this morning.

He withstood the flight well and was hospitalized at the Infectious Disease Clinic. The director of the Clinic, Dr. Milena Stevanovic, informed us that the officer is in good general condition and stable. I wish him a speedy recovery. We are grateful to the Infectious Diseases Clinic and everyone who participated in the medical evacuation, Sekerinska wrote on Facebook.