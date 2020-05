Dozens of officers and employees at the police resort in Ohrid are ordered into self-isolation after several policemen were found to be Covid-19 positive.

The resort is used by the Interior Ministry and a unit of the riot police brigade was sent there. Seven of them were found positive to the coronavirus, which prompted concern. As a precautionary measure, 33 officers, 12 soldiers and 18 employees of the resort were ordered into self-isolation.