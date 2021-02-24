An official vehicle owned by the newly established agency for the use of the Albanian language was torched in Vizbegovo, north of Skopje. The agency director Ilber Sela apparently took the official car home with him, and it was burnt down overnight. The fire was reported at 3:40 in the morning.

The agency whose official name is “Agency for the use of the language which is spoken by at least 20 percent of the citizens of the Republic of (North) Macedonia” was recently established, after the Zaev regime adopted a law mandating bilingualism across the entire country. In essence its goal is to expand the official use of the Albanian language in all central institutions and in municipalities where it wasn’t in official use by now – mainly areas with little to no Albanians.