VMRO-DPMNE called out additional SDSM party officials for corruption, as part of their revelations of hidden properties.

In one instance, Dobrin Petrusevski from Kumanovo, close to Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, has built a gas station and received approval from the Ministry to set it up as a vehicle inspection garage, even though his company reported no income for years. Petruevski’s son is former advisor in Spasovski’s cabinet.