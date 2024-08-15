Citizens of Ohrid are urged to volunteer and help put out the serious fire spreading on Mt. Galicica, at the south-eastern side of lake Ohrid.

The fire is also active on the lake Prespa side of the mountain, near the villages of Leskoec and Stenje. It’s mostly affecting low forest and shrub covered rugged terrain. Helicopters are having a difficult time operating here because of the high altitudes.

Dozens of firefighters are active on the ground, as are mountaineers organized through the Galicica national park.