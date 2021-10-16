In their mad rush to make up for the lack of work over the past four years, SDSM appointed local officials in Ohrid were busily paving over a street in the village of Leskoec today, a day before the first round of the local elections.

Media outlets filmed the machines pouring asphalt. This was a common picture during the past months, as the elections drew closer – many mayors from the SDSM and DUI parties started new construction work to create the impression of busily working to improve the lives of the citizens.