Ohrid feels an earthquake
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported that an earthquake with a Richter value of 3.4 was detected on Sunday close to Ohrid.
Nikoloski announces a third mobile operator so that citizens can get cheaper prices
We are seriously considering the possibility of granting a license for a third mobile operator, announced the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Aleksandar Nikoloski. Our analysis shows that the prices for mobile, as well as cable TV and Internet services are more expensive...
