Macedonia

Nikolovski: VMRO is a national project of the Macedonian people – the stronger it is, the stronger is Macedonia

VMRO-DPMNE Vice-Chair and MP, Aleksandar Nikolovski, thinks that Friday’s Parliament session was a strong message to the entire region that there will be no more playing with Macedonia, and that VMRO-DPMNE will always be there to protect it. “VMRO is a national project of the Macedonian people....