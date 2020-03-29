The head of the Ohrid general hospital was dismissed after a patient that was refused hospitalization there has died from the coronavirus.

The 66 year old woman contracted the virus during visit to the family of a doctor from Debar, a city that was subsequently placed under quarantine. Nemljune Ibraimi’s family says that she sought treatment in Ohrid after developing pneumonia but was told she can’t be hospitalized until her coronavirus test comes back positive.