Ohrid Mayor Kiril Pecakov has called a coordination meeting Thursday due to the Ohrid Swimming Marathon being canceled, after he posted on Facebook on Wednesday that Ohrid had been fully prepared to organize the event.

Yesterday, after the announcement of the decision not to hold the oldest swimming event in the country, with a 60-year tradition, he reacted to the decision of the National Swimming Federation on Facebook.

The Municipality of Ohrid was fully prepared for the technical organization because the marathon is a great promoter of our city in the world. The shameful decision not to organize the biggest international sports event in Macedonia comes in the year when the 60th anniversary of the first real marathon is being celebrated, wrote Pecakov.

According to him, it is frivolous to leave the National Swimming Federation with a blocked account due to poor financial performance and thus the inability to maintain the brand in marathon swimming.