Powerful DUI party official in the area of Ohrid Nefi Useini was charged for a second time with unlawful construction.

In this instance, Useini and another person were charged with building a house in downtown Ohrid without a permit. During the rule of DUI and SDSM, Useini became notorious with his violent antics through Ohrid, and with construction of residential and industrial buildings in protected areas near the lake, or without a permit. He was already charged with one of the more notorious buildings he made without a permit – a pizza restaurant right next to the historic Ohrid sycamore tree.