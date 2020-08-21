Ohrid police is still unable to locate the notorious DUI party member of the Ohrid city council Nefi Useini. The local party boss who has ramped up an impressive list of incidents over the past few years, is sought after he, his brother and companions pulled guns on a local citizen and his 14 year old son.

Useini is charged with violence and illegal possession of firearms. He attacked Spire Topaloski over a property dispute involving his house in a lakeside village where oligarch Zore Temelkovski also has a villa. Temelkovski and Useini were reportedly close and Useini joined the dispute on his behalf.